'Made in India' Pixel 8 series phones to hit stores soon

Google is the latest smartphone maker to enjoy benefits from the central government's Production-Linked Incentive scheme. In the last few years, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus have been assembling phones in India.

It should be noted that Apple products' sales jumped 33 per cent to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March (2024) in India. And, iPhones accounted for more than half of its sales.

Also, Apple's supply partners assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year.

With locally-made devices available in India, the prices of Pixel phones are expected to come down. Add to that fact the Pixel 9 series is set to launch in India later this week, and the price of the predecessor is expected to get further reduced.

Currently, all the Pixel 8 series phones are imported from China and Vietnam. Due to high customs duty, the devices' price starts at Rs 75,999 (MRP) in India.