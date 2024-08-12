'Made in India' Pixel 8 series phones to hit stores soon

Google on Monday (August 12) announced that the first batch of 'Made-in-India' Pixel 8 series phones are set to hit stores soon.
In October 2023, Google announced to offer made-in-India Pixel 8 series phones in 2024. And, the company's supply partner Foxconn started trial production in the second quarter.
Now, the Pixel 8 units are ready for shipping to stores in India. Google in a post on the X platform thanked Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the co-operation from Indian government to assemble Pixel phones in India.
"Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India," Google India said on X.
Google is the latest smartphone maker to enjoy benefits from the central government's Production-Linked Incentive scheme. In the last few years, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus have been assembling phones in India.
It should be noted that Apple products' sales jumped 33 per cent to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March (2024) in India. And, iPhones accounted for more than half of its sales.
Also, Apple's supply partners assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year.
With locally-made devices available in India, the prices of Pixel phones are expected to come down. Add to that fact the Pixel 9 series is set to launch in India later this week, and the price of the predecessor is expected to get further reduced.
Currently, all the Pixel 8 series phones are imported from China and Vietnam. Due to high customs duty, the devices' price starts at Rs 75,999 (MRP) in India.
Published 12 August 2024, 14:36 IST