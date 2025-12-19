Menu
MAMI kicks off third edition of 'Filmed on iPhone' mentorship programme

Yash-starrer Toxic movie director Geetu Mohandas, and multiple national award winners, will mentor budding movie technicians under the 'Filmed on iPhone' programme.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 13:06 IST
I am truly excited to be mentoring as part of the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. The idea of empowering emerging storytellers to create cinema using something as accessible and intimate as an iPhone feels incredibly special to me. Filmmaking isn’t defined by equipment, but by intention, imagination and courage. What excites me most is not just the technical exploration, but the opportunity to witness each filmmaker discover their own voice. I’m looking forward to learning together, questioning together, and most importantly- making cinema together. Being able to pass that energy forward is an honour
Geetu Mohandas
Published 19 December 2025, 13:06 IST
