Microsoft-backed OpenAI may launch ChatGPT-powered search engine to take on Google

Amidst the speculation of OpenAI planning to launch a new and powerful ChatGPT 5 language model, a report has emerged that the Microsoft-backed startup may unveil its search engine to take on Google.
Popular tipster Jimmy Apples on X platform (formerly Twitter) has claimed that OpenAI is expected to host an event on May 9, a week ahead of Google's annual I/O event (May 14).
So far, OpenAI has not officially announced to host any such programme as yet.
Interestingly, OpenAI CEO in a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman offered a hint that his company's ChatGPT Large Language Model (LLM), if integrated effectively with search engines, has the potential to change the way people search for information on the web.
When people search for data, "Google shows like 13 ads and 10 blue links and that's one way of finding information. But the thing that's exciting to me is not that we can go build a better copy of Google Search. But that maybe there's just so much better way to help people find and act on and synthesize information. Actually, I think ChatGPT is that for some use cases, hopefully will make it be like that for a lot more use cases," said Altman.
"I think ads needed to happen on the internet for a bunch of reasons to get it going. But, it's now more of a mature industry. The world is richer now. I like that people pay for ChatGPT and know that the answers they're getting are not influenced by advertisers. I'm sure there's an ad unit that makes sense for LLMs. I don't think anyone has cracked the code on yet. I would love to go do that. I think that would be cool," Altman noted.
It is widely reported that OpenAI is said to have used some of Microsoft Bing's resources to build its search engine.
To avoid placing ads in the search results, there's a possibility that OpenAI may ask users to subscribe to a search engine app with a premium fee similar to the ChatGPT Plus plan.
We will know for sure how good OpenAI's ChatGPT-powered search engine is when it is officially launched.
