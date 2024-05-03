Microsoft-backed OpenAI may launch ChatGPT-powered search engine to take on Google

Amidst the speculation of OpenAI planning to launch a new and powerful ChatGPT 5 language model, a report has emerged that the Microsoft-backed startup may unveil its search engine to take on Google.

Popular tipster Jimmy Apples on X platform (formerly Twitter) has claimed that OpenAI is expected to host an event on May 9, a week ahead of Google's annual I/O event (May 14).

So far, OpenAI has not officially announced to host any such programme as yet.

Interestingly, OpenAI CEO in a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman offered a hint that his company's ChatGPT Large Language Model (LLM), if integrated effectively with search engines, has the potential to change the way people search for information on the web.

When people search for data, "Google shows like 13 ads and 10 blue links and that's one way of finding information. But the thing that's exciting to me is not that we can go build a better copy of Google Search. But that maybe there's just so much better way to help people find and act on and synthesize information. Actually, I think ChatGPT is that for some use cases, hopefully will make it be like that for a lot more use cases," said Altman.