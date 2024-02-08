JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Microsoft partners with India's Sarvam AI for voice-based genAI tools

Sarvam AI is building genAI models targeting Indic languages and context, it said in a statement, but did not immediately provide financial details of the partnership.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 06:27 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Microsoft will support the development of voice-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications through a partnership with Indian startup Sarvam AI, the Windows-maker said on Thursday.

Sarvam AI is building genAI models targeting Indic languages and context, it said in a statement, but did not immediately provide financial details of the partnership.

The startup whose founders earlier developed AI models at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras-based research group AI4Bharat— has raised funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

Through the partnership, Sarvam will make its Indic voice LLMs available on Microsoft's cloud platform Azure.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 February 2024, 06:27 IST)
Business NewsTechnologyMicrosoftGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIIIT Madras

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT