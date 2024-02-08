Microsoft partners with India's Sarvam AI for voice-based genAI tools

Bengaluru: Microsoft will support the development of voice-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications through a partnership with Indian startup Sarvam AI, the Windows-maker said on Thursday.

Sarvam AI is building genAI models targeting Indic languages and context, it said in a statement, but did not immediately provide financial details of the partnership.

The startup whose founders earlier developed AI models at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras-based research group AI4Bharat— has raised funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.