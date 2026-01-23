<p>Motorola on Friday (January 23) launched the Signature, a first-of-its-kind premium range of phone series in India.</p><p>The flagship Android phone made its global debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, and India is among the first major countries where Motorola is rolling out the Signature series.</p><p>It flaunts a high-quality, aerospace-grade aluminium mid-frame, and on the back, a textured back cover. It is available in two colours-- Pantone-certified Martini Olive and Carbon.</p>.Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users.<p>The device comes with MIL-STD-810H military durability certification and IP68/IP69 ratings; it can withstand depths of up to 1.5 metres (about 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes in water.</p><p>It is also eco-friendly. In terms of weight, 67 per cent of the metal used in the phone is recycled. The aluminium used in the frame is made of 100 per cent repurposed material. Even the plastic-based components is recyled.</p><p>On the front, it features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED with 4K Super HD (3840x2160p) resolution, with 165Hz refresh rate, offering up to 6,200 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision. </p>.<p>It also comes with dual stereo speakers tuned Bose sound system, support for Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, and features dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it is powered by a 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core processor with a Copper mesh liquid metal cooling system, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Gen 5: Key aspects of Qualcomm’s new silicon for mobiles.<p>It runs Android 16-based Hello UI and is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS updates and security patches up to 2032. It also supports generative Artificial Intelligence features (gen AI) such as Moto AI, image recognition, voice assistance, power optimisation and AI Language translation (for now, it supports German, French, Italian, Polish, Romanian, and Japanese).</p>.<p>On the back, it features a triple camera module-- a main 50MP main (with Sony LYTIA 828) with 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony LYTIA 600, with 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, 71mm focal length) and 50MP ultrawide (122° field of view, macro support) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (Sony LYTIA 500, Quad Pixel). Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K video.</p><p>The Motorola Signature is available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs. 59,999, Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.</p>.<p>The company also launched the all-new Moto Watch (2026) series. It sports a classic 1.4-inch round OLED display. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield, 1 ATM, and IP68 water-and-dust-resistant ratings.</p><p>It runs RTOS and comes with 512MB, 4GB eMMC storage, and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.3 for stable wireless connectivity with the companion device. It supports phones with Android 12 (or newer versions).</p>.<p>It houses a PPG sensor to monitor heart rate, and it features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, E-compass and Dual-frequency GPS (L1/L5) for precise tracking of routes. This comes in handy while trekking in hilly regions.</p><p>It also boasts of a microphone and speaker for answering calls directly from the watch on the wrist.</p><p>With full charge, it can last for 13 days. It also supports fast charging. With five minutes of quick charging, it can last a whole day. </p><p>The Moto Watch comes in matte black and matte silver colour cases. The company is offering multiple band accessory options in three sub-varieties: 1) Silicone band (PANTONE-certified Volcanic Ash, Parachute Purple and Herbal Garden), 2) Leather-inspired band (PANTONE-certified Mocha Mousse) and 3) Stainless steel band (Matte Black & Matte Silver). </p><p>Moto Watch with a silicone band costs Rs 5,999, and leather & stainless models are priced at Rs 6,999.</p>.Motorola Edge 70 review: Stylish slim design with decent performance.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>