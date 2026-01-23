Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Motorola Signature with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 launched in India

Lenovo-owned company also launched the all-new Moto Watch for Android phones.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Motorola Signature series.

Motorola Signature series.

Credit: Motorola India

Motorola Signature series.

Motorola Signature series.

Credit: Motorola India

Moto Watch.

Moto Watch.

Credit: Motorola

Motorola Moto Watch.

Motorola Moto Watch.

Credit: Motorola

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 11:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidMotorolasmartphoneQualcommAndroid phoneSmartwatch

Follow us on :

Follow Us