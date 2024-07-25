Nord 4 launch: OnePlus to host Metaverse pop-up events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad this weekend

As part of the Nord 4 series phone launch, OnePlus is hosting Metaverse pop-up events in two southern Indian cities this weekend.

Metaverse pop-up events are scheduled at OnePlus Boulevard in Bengaluru and the OnePlus Nizam Palace in Hyderabad from July 26 to 28.

At the OnePlus flagship store in Bengaluru, stand-up comedian Kannan Gill and popular Sandalwood actor Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame will grace the Metaverse pop-up event. And, the Hyderabad store will play host to prominent Telugu actor Sree Leela.

Customers who buy the OnePlus Nord 4, with or without an exchange deal, are entitled to get a free OnePlus backpack worth Rs 4,999. But, it is subject to availability.