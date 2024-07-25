Nord 4 launch: OnePlus to host Metaverse pop-up events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad this weekend

As part of the Nord 4 series phone launch, OnePlus is hosting Metaverse pop-up events in two southern Indian cities this weekend.
Metaverse pop-up events are scheduled at OnePlus Boulevard in Bengaluru and the OnePlus Nizam Palace in Hyderabad from July 26 to 28.
At the OnePlus flagship store in Bengaluru, stand-up comedian Kannan Gill and popular Sandalwood actor Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame will grace the Metaverse pop-up event. And, the Hyderabad store will play host to prominent Telugu actor Sree Leela.
Customers who buy the OnePlus Nord 4, with or without an exchange deal, are entitled to get a free OnePlus backpack worth Rs 4,999. But, it is subject to availability.
Further, consumers can claim an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 with ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards & EMI plans. The company is also offering an additional Rs 2,000 bonus discount to customers who want to trade in their non-functional phone to buy a OnePlus Nord 4.
Fans can also just walk into the stores to claim exclusive OnePlus merchandise such as a tote bag and a travel pouch as gifts until stocks last.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K (2772×1240p) AMOLED display. It supports a dynamic refresh rate (60/90/120Hz) and offers up to 2,150 nits peak brightness.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano + nano/microSD) and type-c USB port.
Inside, the new device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 732 GPU, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 / 256GB UFS 4.0 storage
OnePlus Nord 4 5G series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It boasts a dual-camera module- 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash on the back.
And, on the front, it houses a 16MP camera (with Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, f/2.4).
OnePlus Nord 4 comes in three variants-- 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.
Published 25 July 2024, 13:52 IST