There is no anti-reflective coating, but display is good enough for multimedia consumption indoors

Specifications:

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 450 ppi (pixels per inch) | Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69, Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i display shield and silicone case | Security: Ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, Passcode & pattern | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 | Camera: main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 120 frames per second | Front Camera: 32MP | Battery: 7,400mAh with 80W charging speed | Colours: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze and Electric Violet| Configuration options: 8GB + 256GB storage & 12GB RAM + 512GB storage| Price: Starts at Rs 47,999