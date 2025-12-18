Menu
OnePlus 15R review: Heavy-duty performer

OnePlus 15R punches above its weight in delivering smooth performance and long battery life, all thanks to custom-developed, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 silicon.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 15:35 IST
OnePlus 15R
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | Impressive performance thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 360-degree Cryo-Velocity Cooling System | Amazingly long battery life

  • Cons:

    There is no anti-reflective coating, but display is good enough for multimedia consumption indoors

Specifications:

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 450 ppi (pixels per inch) | Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69, Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i display shield and silicone case | Security: Ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, Passcode & pattern | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 | Camera: main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 120 frames per second | Front Camera: 32MP | Battery: 7,400mAh with 80W charging speed | Colours: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze and Electric Violet| Configuration options: 8GB + 256GB storage & 12GB RAM + 512GB storage| Price: Starts at Rs 47,999

OnePlus 15 (left) and OnePlus 15R (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R colours-- Charcoal Black and Electric Violet.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R with colour-matching silicone cover case, which by the way comes free of cost with the retail box.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R supports Plus Key and Mind Space AI feature.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R single-core and multi-core CPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R series colours-- Electric Violet (left), Charcoal Black (middle) and Breeze Mint (left).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R camera sample with 5X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R camera sample with 20X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 18 December 2025, 15:35 IST
