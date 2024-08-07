OnePlus Open Apex edition foldable phone launched in India

OnePlus on Wednesday (August 7) launched the new OnePlus Open Apex edition in India.
The new premium foldable phone boasts enhanced storage, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered image editing tools, and innovative security features.
Further, OnePlus Open Apex editon comes in an all-new new colourway- Crimson Shadow. It flaunts a premium faux leather-laced back panel with a textured finish. It also sports a diamond-like pattern, complemented by vibrant orange accents on the Alert Slider on the side.
It also features a special VIP Privacy mode. It can turned on through the alert slider on the side. Once this is turned on, the mics and camera of the phone are turned off. And, even apps installed on the phone too can't access these two facilities of the phone.
Also, inside, the company has incorporated ARM's SecurCore SC300-based Goodix GSEA0 security chip. It protects all sensitive information such as User IDs and passwords linked to apps and online accounts stored in phones from cyber threats.
And, the device comes with a massive 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB RAM. The rest of the features such as the display panel, processor, camera and battery capacity are the same as the original OnePlus Open.
OnePlus Open Apex edition.
Credit: OnePlus
For the uninitiated, OnePlus Open flaunts a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.
Inside, it features a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. It is protected by a triple-layered shield including an ultra-thin glass protective guard.
OnePlus Open boasts a newly designed hinge and the foldable display is sturdy. The latter doesn’t show any discernible crease in the middle like we see in conventional foldable phones.
OnePlus has used several patented technologies to reduce the number of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100 plus components typically required for standard folding hinge designs.
The company has used high-quality carbon fibre, and aerospace grade metal including titanium to make the device light(239g) and yet durable to serve the customer for several years.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition.
Credit: OnePlus India
OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone. Also, it is guaranteed to get at least three years of Android updates (up to 2027) and an additional year of software security support (up to 2028).
It features a 4,805mAh battery and supports 67W charging speed.
OnePlus Open houses a Hasselblad triple-camera module with--48MP (with LYTIA-T808 sensor, Dual-layer Transistor Pixel technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by a 48MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 64MP Telephoto lens (OIS) with LED flash on the back.
On the cover display, it features a 32MP camera, and inside, it will house a 20MP sensor.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition features several new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered photography tools such as AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout image editing feature.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition costs Rs 1,49,999 on OnePlus e-store, Amazon and other authorised retail outlets in India.
