OnePlus Open Apex edition foldable phone launched in India

OnePlus on Wednesday (August 7) launched the new OnePlus Open Apex edition in India.

The new premium foldable phone boasts enhanced storage, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered image editing tools, and innovative security features.

Further, OnePlus Open Apex editon comes in an all-new new colourway- Crimson Shadow. It flaunts a premium faux leather-laced back panel with a textured finish. It also sports a diamond-like pattern, complemented by vibrant orange accents on the Alert Slider on the side.

It also features a special VIP Privacy mode. It can turned on through the alert slider on the side. Once this is turned on, the mics and camera of the phone are turned off. And, even apps installed on the phone too can't access these two facilities of the phone.