OnePlus Pad 2: First impression

OnePlus on Thursday (August 1) rolled out the company's latest Android tablet Pad 2 in India.

OnePlus Pad 2 is available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

I spent a few hours with the new OnePlus Pad 2; here are my thoughts on the latest premium Android tablet.

Design and display

OnePlus Pad 2 sports a premium metallic case on the back. It retains the curved rectangular design language of the predecessor but is bigger and better looking.

It has a uniform colour scheme on the back with a matte finish. The company is offering just one colour-- Nimbus Gray. And, the camera is placed in the centre (in landscape orientation) at the top and the rest is a plain metallic case with the OnePlus logo.