OnePlus Pad 2: First impression

OnePlus on Thursday (August 1) rolled out the company's latest Android tablet Pad 2 in India.
OnePlus Pad 2 is available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.
I spent a few hours with the new OnePlus Pad 2; here are my thoughts on the latest premium Android tablet.
Design and display
OnePlus Pad 2 sports a premium metallic case on the back. It retains the curved rectangular design language of the predecessor but is bigger and better looking.
It has a uniform colour scheme on the back with a matte finish. The company is offering just one colour-- Nimbus Gray. And, the camera is placed in the centre (in landscape orientation) at the top and the rest is a plain metallic case with the OnePlus logo.
On the front, it features a 12.1-inch 3K(3200 x 2120p) display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 303ppi (pixels per inch) and up to 900 nits brightness.
Here too, the front camera is rightly placed at the centre (in landscape orientation), which makes the video calling experience better, as users can hold the tablet with two hands comfortably while in a sitting position. And, if the user has bought a folio case with the tablet, they can just fold the case at a suitable angle and just place the tablet on the table and sit back to attend a video conference.
The display is really good for watching movies during the long commute between office and home. It has a reading mode, which turns the screen a tad warmer and reduces blue-light emission, so users can read e-books for several hours with less strain on the eyes.
Processor configuration
Inside, the OnePlus Pad 2 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chipset to date. It comes paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.
The configurations are good enough to play graphics-rich games. With productivity apps available on Google Play Store, users can create powerpoint presentations for work with ease.
The new tablet supports OnePlus Stylo 2 (Rs 5,499). It can be used to write notes on the big screen and also do sketches to create digital art.
And, OnePlus Pad 2 supports Smart Keyboard (Rs 8,499).
On the the back with a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. It is good enough to take photos of the document to convert them to PDF.
And, on the front, it features an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.
It has a 9,510mAh battery with 67W Super VOOC charging support. It is more than enough to play several episodes of a TV series on a stretch for several hours.
Initial thoughts
The new OnePlus Pad 2 looks very promising. It has a powerful Qualcomm processor to deliver smooth performance, the display is bright and the battery capacity is sufficient to consume multimedia content for several hours on a stretch. Do come back next week for the full review
