OnePlus reveals key features of Android-based OxygenOS 15 update

<p>Popular smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oneplus">OnePlus</a> has offered a sneak peek at key features of Android-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-to-release-android-15-based-oxygenos-next-week-3238024">OxygenOS 15</a>, which will be soon rolled out to its phones.</p><p>It revealed that OxygenOS 15 will come with Google's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Gemini Live.</p><p>The Gemini Live will be integrated with Googe Assistant. It can help with drafting an email or message on the messenger app. It can help you with retrieving the latest news updates including sports and national/internal geopolitics.</p><p>Also, users can converse naturally with Gemini Live like with human beings. He/she can ask for ideas on planning a birthday party for your child or plan a fun family trip a little away from the bustling city. Currently, it supports English and Hindi in India. Gemini Live will soon be available in 40+ languages.</p><p>In terms of photography, it will bring the AI Detail Boost feature. It is capable of turning low-resolution images on OnePlus phones into high-quality 4K visuals in seconds.</p><p>Also, this feature automatically identifies pixelated images in the Photos app album and offers users a one-click enhancement to instantly upscale their clarity.</p><p>For blurry scenes, the new AI Unblur feature seamlessly fixes blurry images. This will greatly help OnePlus phones to save storage, as they don't have to install any third-party apps to perform such functions.</p><p>The OxygenOS 15 will also bring big changes to the user interface on OnePlus phones. The UI will come with a refreshed and vibrant visual experience.</p><p>OnePlus says it has implemented comprehensive Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across various system scenarios, crafting a natural and harmonious visual experience.</p><p> Additionally, elements such as settings, notification bars, and control centre have been streamlined to deliver a simple and visually refreshing user experience.</p><p>With OxygenOS 15, OnePlus phones with get new Google Play Protect live threat detection. The latter is capable of performing real-time analysis of app behaviour to detect potential malware and help ensure the safety of the device.</p><p>Further, OxygenOS 15 brings the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-to-bring-new-anti-theft-features-to-android-phones-3026894">anti-theft prevention</a> features. </p><p>For the Theft Detection Lock, Google has fed critical information to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm such as sudden speed associated with theft. Robbers usually snatch the device and run or drive away in a vehicle.</p><p>Theft Detection makes full use of the on-device AI tech and sensors to instantly know the phone has been snatched initiates the screen lock and makes it worthless for the mugger.</p><p>Initially, OnePlus will start OxygenOS 15 beta testing for OnePlus 12 from October 30 onwards. </p><p><strong>List of OnePlus phones expected to get OxygenOS 15 update:</strong></p><p>OnePlus 12, 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, 10R, OnePlus Nord 4, CE 4, CE 4 Lite and OnePlus Nord 3 series.</p>