Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

OnePlus reveals key features of Android-based OxygenOS 15 update

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 will come with Google's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature Gemini Live.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 13:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Gemini Live on OnePlus phone.

Gemini Live on OnePlus phone.

Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 15 update will bring new refreshing user-interface to OnePlus phones.

OxygenOS 15 update will bring new refreshing user-interface to OnePlus phones.

Credit: OnePlus

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 13:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceOnePlusAndroid phoneOxygenOS

Follow us on :

Follow Us