OnePlus to release Android 15-based OxygenOS next week

The new OxygenOS 15 is expected to come with a lot of improvements to boost the device's performance, new personalisation features and more to enhance the user experience on OnePlus phones.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 06:32 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 06:32 IST
