OnePlus to release Android 15-based OxygenOS next week

<p>Google earlier this week rolled out the much awaited <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-rolls-out-android-15-to-pixel-phones-3234406">Android 15 to all eligible Pixel phones</a> worldwide. Now, popular phone maker OnePlus has announced that the latest OxygenOS update to its phone will be released later this month.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oneplus">OnePlus</a> is slated to launch Android-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oxygenos">OxygenOS 15</a> update on October 23 in India. It is expected to come with a lot of improvements to boost the device's performance, new personalisation features and more to enhance the user experience on OnePlus phones.</p><p>The company said it has integrated industry-leading software algorithm technology, creatively reconstructing the underlying animations of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android</a> platform to deliver smooth animation effects on OnePlus phones.</p><p>Further, the company, based on feedback from OnePlus community developers, is introducing refreshing and visually appealing user interface with OxygenOS 15 update. </p><p>It will have new features to enable OnePlus phone users to perform multi-task on phones with less hassle and do more than before.</p><p>"OxygenOS 15 introduces OnePlus's latest AI features, aimed at empowering users with advanced technology. These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximize productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence," the company said.</p><p><strong>List of OnePlus phones expected to get OxygenOS 15 update:</strong></p><p>OnePlus 12, 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, 10R, OnePlus Nord 4, CE 4, CE 4 Lite and OnePlus Nord 3 series.</p>