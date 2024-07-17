OnePlus unveils OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R

Besides the Nord 4 series mid-range phone, OnePlus on Tuesday (July 16) unveiled a new line of Pad 2 series Android tablet, Nord Buds Pro 3 along with the Watch 2R series smart wearable at the Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy.

The new OnePlus Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch 3K(3200 x 2120p) display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 303ppi (pixels per inch) and up to 900 nits brightness.

It boasts a sturdy metallic enclosure on the back with a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. And, on the front, it features an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

Inside, the OnePlus Pad 2 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chipset to date. It comes paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W Super VOOC charging support.