OnePlus unveils OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R

Besides the Nord 4 series mid-range phone, OnePlus on Tuesday (July 16) unveiled a new line of Pad 2 series Android tablet, Nord Buds Pro 3 along with the Watch 2R series smart wearable at the Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy.
The new OnePlus Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch 3K(3200 x 2120p) display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 303ppi (pixels per inch) and up to 900 nits brightness.
It boasts a sturdy metallic enclosure on the back with a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. And, on the front, it features an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.
Inside, the OnePlus Pad 2 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chipset to date. It comes paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W Super VOOC charging support.
OnePlus Pad 2 will available in Nimbus Gray colour model only.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
It runs Android 14-basedOxygenOS 14 and is assured to get three years of Android OS updates and an additional year of software security support.
The company is offering the device in Nimbus grey colour. It will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. It will hit stores on August 1.
OnePlus will be offering accessories such as OnePlus Stylo 2 for Rs 5,499 and the Smart Keyboard is priced Rs 8,499.
The new Nord Buds 3 Pro houses a 12.4 mm dynamic titanium driver and also supports a hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that can reduce the outside noise up to 49 dB during a phone call. It supports an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4,000 Hz, and an improved BassWave 2.0 technology to deliver clear and crisp music to the ears.
Nord Buds 3 Pro.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The earbuds come with IP55 water splash-resistant certification.
With a full charge, it can last for 44 hours with a charging case. And, without the charging case, it can run for up to 12 hours with ANC off.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will be available in two colours--Starry Black and Soft Jade-- for Rs 3,299. It will hit stores on July 20.
The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with a classic circular dial design with a sturdy enclosure and comes with 2.5ATM and IP68 rating.
It runs on Google's Wear OS with dual-engine architecture to offer long battery life. With a full charge, it can last for close to 100 hours.
OnePlus Watch 2R.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The new Watch 2R can track physical activities such as running, walking, rowing, yoga and other sports. It features dual-frequency GPS that comes in handy to precisely track the trekking or long walks in unknown places and get back to the starting point.
Also, it can monitor health vitals such as heart rate, sleep pattern, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level) and more. It costs Rs 17,999.