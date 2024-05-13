OpenAI to announce ChatGPT product improvements Monday

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI plans to announce on Monday updates to its flagship chatbot as its most advanced AI model GPT-4, which "feels like magic," CEO Sam Altman said on X on Friday.

The company said on X that it will hold a livestream conference on Monday at 10am PT (17 00 GMT) to "demo some updates to ChatGPT and GPT-4."

Reuters last week reported that the Microsoft -backed startup was planning an announcement Monday of an AI-powered search product one day ahead of Google's I/O developers conference, citing sources.