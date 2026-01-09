<p>Popular smartphone maker Oppo has launched the new line of Reno15 series in India.</p><p>The Reno15 series comes in three variants-- a standard Reno15, a top-end Reno15 Pro and the all-new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oppo-reno15-pro-mini-may-come-with-mediatek-8450-soc-3847393">Reno15 Pro Mini,</a> a first of its kind from the house of Oppo.</p><p>All three phones share a similar design language and build quality, but differ in terms of screen size, battery capacity, and camera hardware.</p>.iPhone 16e review: Gateway to Apple's high-walled garden.<p>They come with highly durable certifications, including IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings. Meaning, Oppo's upcoming devices will be able to survive water splash and even a dip in a freshwater body for up to 1.5metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes. And, they can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water blasts up to 80 degrees Celsius.

Also, all the Android-powered Reno15 models will boast of Oppo's All-Round Armour Body, which combines Sponge Bionic Cushioning and Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame. So that the devices withstand accidental falls on a hard surface.

The standard Reno15 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200nits peak brightness, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 silicon, triple-camera module-- main 50MP main+ 8MP Ultrawide (116-degree Field-of-View FoV)+ 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back, a 50MP Ultrawide front camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It will be available in three colours-- cocoa brown and glacier white. It comes in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 45,999, Rs 48,999 and Rs 53,999.

The Reno15 Pro Mini sports a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, with peak brightness of 1400nits, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC (System-on-Chip), Android 16-based ColorOS 16, a big 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability, and 12GB RAM.and 256GB/512GB storage options.

It will come with a triple-camera module-- main 200MP (1/1.56-inch sensor), 50MP Ultrawide sensor (112-degree field of view) and 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it will feature a 50MP ultra-wide sensor for selfies and video calling.

The device will be offered in two storage options--256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. It comes in two colours-- cocoa brown and glacier white. Later, the company plans to launch the crystal pink colour option in the coming weeks.

The top-end Reno 15 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400nits peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 octa-core processor, triple-camera module-- main 200MP (1/1.56-inch sensor)+ 50MP Ultrawide (116-degree Fov)+ 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back, a 50MP front camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It comes in two colours-- cocoa brown and sunset gold.

it is available in two storage options-- 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 67,999 and Rs 72,999, respectively.

Oppo also revealed Reno15c model with watered down features. It comes with two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage -- for 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Besides the Reno15 series phones, Oppo launched the Pad 3 and Enco Buds3 Pro+ series.

The new Pad 5 features a big 12.1-inch 2.8K anti-glare matte display, which promises to deliver sharp visuals while reducing reflections, making it comfortable for extended reading and viewing. 

The Android tablet supports AI-powered note-taking to simplify organisation and boost productivity. It houses the Dimensity 7300 chipset, an 8MP main camera on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 10,050mAh battery.

The Enco Buds3 Pro+ comes equipped with a 12.4mm extra-large driver, which promises to deliver deeper bass and clear audio. With a full charge, they offer up to 54 hours of total playback.

The buds come with IP55 dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts, travel and daily wear.

OPPO Pad 5 will be available in two storage variants-- 128GB (Wi-Fi only) and 256GB (with Wi-Fi +5G) storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. The Enco Buds3 Pro+ costs Rs 2,499.

The new Oppo Reno15 series, Pad 5, Enco Buds3 Pro+ will be available for purchase from January 13 onwards with launch offers on Amazon , Flipkart, authorised retail Outlets and Oppo e-store.