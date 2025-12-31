<p>Oppo recently announced to launch the new line of premium mid-range <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oppo-reveals-key-features-of-reno15-series-ahead-of-launch-in-india-3841386">Reno15 series</a> in India next month.</p><p>The Reno15 series is said to come in three variants-- a regular Reno15, a top-end Reno15 Pro and the all-new Reno15 Pro Mini, a first of its kind from the house of Oppo.</p><p>The company has already confirmed that all three devices will come with highly durable certifications, including IP66+IP68+IP69 rating. Meaning, Oppo's upcoming devices will be able to survive water splash and even a dip in a freshwater body for up to 1.5metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes. And, they can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water blasts up to 80 degrees Celsius.</p>.Year-ender 2025: Top smartphones launched in India this year.<p>Also, all the Android-powered Reno15 models will boast of Oppo's All-Round Armour Body, which combines Sponge Bionic Cushioning and Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame. So that the devices withstand accidental falls on a hard surface.</p><p>Now, a popular tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on the X platform has revealed key hardware specifications and also the expected price of the Reno15 Pro mini.</p>.<p>The device is said come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, with peak brightness of 1400nits.</p><p>It is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC (System-on-Chip), Android 16-based ColorOS 16, a big 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability, and 12GB RAM.and 256GB/512GB storage options.</p><p>It will come with a triple-camera module-- main 200MP (with Samsung HP5 sensor), 50MP Ultrawide sensor and 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it will feature a 50MP ultra-wide sensor for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>The device will be offered in two storage options--256GB and 512GB-- for prices starting at Rs 64,999. However, it will be available with a launch offer for Rs 59,999. It comes in two colours-- cocoa brown and glacier white.</p><p>The top-end Reno 15 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1400nits peak brightness.</p><p>It will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 octa-core processor, triple-camera module-- main 200MP (Samsung HP5 sensor)+ 50MP Ultrawide+ 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back, a 50MP front camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is said to come in two colours-- cocoa brown and sunset gold.</p><p>Whereas the Reno15 is said to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness.</p>.<p>It is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 silicon, triple-camera module-- main 50MP main+ 8MP Ultrawide+ 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back, a 50MP Ultrawide front camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It will be available in three colours-- aurora blue, glacier white and twilight blue.</p><p>So far, Oppo has not announced a specific date for the Reno15 series launch. However, on the official website, it is running a promotional campaign, urging fans to buy a privilege pack, promising gift vouchers. This will end on January 8, 2026 and we may probably know the launch date on the same day.</p>.Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>