Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini may come with MediaTek 8450 SoC

The Reno15 series is said to come in three variants-- a regular Reno15, a top-end Reno15 Pro and the all-new Reno15 Pro Mini, a first of its kind from the house of Oppo.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 07:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Oppo Reno15 series.

Oppo Reno15 series.

Credit: Oppo India

Oppo Reno15.

Oppo Reno15.

Credit: Oppo India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 07:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOppoAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us