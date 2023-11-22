Procreate Dreams app for iPad now available in India

Popular app maker Procreate earlier this year announced to bring new standalone 'Dreams' app for iPad.
As promised, it is now available worldwide including India on Apple App Store.
The new app is tailor made for artists and graphics engineers to create fun animations right on the iPad device. It comes with several options such as mix drawing, cel animation, do key framing and more.
Procreate Dreams app also boasts next-generation painting and compositing engine that promises to deliver enhanced painting experience.
Also, it allows creators to work on projects with resolutions up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, and add more layers too.
Credit: Procreate
Furthermore, the app is optimised for the Apple Pencil stylus and promises low latency and also ensures every stylus stroke is registered precisely and creates wonderful digital artwork.
Users can even draw on the timeline with Apple Pencil to quickly select content, tracks, or keyframes, and then edit them all at once. It supports Group drawings, move tracks, retiming content, adjusting keyframes, and much more.
Also, it offers more freedom to move around the timeline, add actions precisely, and flick back instantly to play the movie.
To make full use of the Procreate Dreams, subscriber has to make a single-time purchase of Rs 1,999 on Apple App Store in India.
