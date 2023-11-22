Procreate Dreams app for iPad now available in India

Popular app maker Procreate earlier this year announced to bring new standalone 'Dreams' app for iPad.

As promised, it is now available worldwide including India on Apple App Store.

The new app is tailor made for artists and graphics engineers to create fun animations right on the iPad device. It comes with several options such as mix drawing, cel animation, do key framing and more.

Procreate Dreams app also boasts next-generation painting and compositing engine that promises to deliver enhanced painting experience.

Also, it allows creators to work on projects with resolutions up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, and add more layers too.