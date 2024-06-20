Realme unveils new GT 6 series phone, Buds Air 6 Pro earphones

Realme on Thursday (June 20) launched the new premium phone GT 6 series along with Buds Air 6 Pro earbuds.
It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports 120Hz 8T, up to 6000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots (nano + nano), and a type-C port.
Inside, it houses a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/ 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage, and a 5,500mAh with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
It boasts a triple camera module--main 50MP (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.69 aperture) with 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 with f/2.2) and 50MP telephoto camera (with 1/1.28-inch Samsung JN5 sensor, f/2.0) with LED flash on the back. It supports up to 4K 60 fps (frames per second) video recording.
Photo Credit: Realme India
On the front, it houses a 32MP (with Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.45) for selfies and video calling. It supports up to 4K 30 fps video recording.
Realme GT 6 comes in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 40,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours--fluid silver and razor green.
The new Buds Air 6 Pro comes with coaxial dual drivers (11mm + 6mm) to deliver crisp and clear music.
The Realme Buds Air6 Pro also supports Active Noise Cancellation and can reduce outside noise by up to 50dB. It comes with six mics to ensure the voice of the user is picked up and delivered to the other side of the call.
Realme Buds Air6 Pro series.
Photo Credit: Realme India
The Buds Air6 Pro comes with High-Resolution (Hi-Res) Audio certification, LDAC HD audio codec, personalized audio algorithm, 360-degree spatial audio effect, Dynamic Bass Boost, and Mindflow mode, to deliver stereo and surround sound effects. It supports 55ms super low latency
With a full charge, it can last for 40 hours. It will be available in two colours-- titanium twilight and silver blue-- for Rs 4,199.
Published 20 June 2024, 14:15 IST