Realme unveils new GT 6 series phone, Buds Air 6 Pro earphones

Realme on Thursday (June 20) launched the new premium phone GT 6 series along with Buds Air 6 Pro earbuds.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports 120Hz 8T, up to 6000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.

It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots (nano + nano), and a type-C port.

Inside, it houses a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/ 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage, and a 5,500mAh with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.