Reddit down for second time in as many days

<p>Reddit was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website <em>Downdetector.com</em>, a day after the social media company said it had fixed a bug following a recent software update.</p>.<p>The company had rolled out a fix for a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing the social media platform on Wednesday, according to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reddit">Reddit</a>.</p>.Reddit says it has resolved outage.<p><em>Downdetector</em>, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed more than 50,000 reports of outages.</p>.<p>Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>