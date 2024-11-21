Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Reddit down for second time in as many days

The company had rolled out a fix for a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing the social media platform on Wednesday, according to Reddit.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 16:10 IST
Technology NewsReddit

Follow us on :

Follow Us