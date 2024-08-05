Redmi Pad Pro: First impression

Last week, Xiaomi released the much-awaited Redmi Pad Pro series Android tablets in India.
The company is offering the device in two variants-- Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G-- with prices starting at Rs 21,999. They both feature the same design language and hardware but differ only in terms of cellular modem.
Design and display
The Redmi Pad Pro comes with a massive 12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600p) LCD screen. It is great for consuming multimedia content and shopping on e-commerce apps.
Also, to browse the web to catch up on the latest news and read e-books. It supports dynamic (30/48/50/60/90/120Hz) refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness.
The device features a dual-tone sturdy metallic case on the back and an eye-catching camera module with LED flash.
The new Redmi Pad Pro 5G series Android tablet.
The standard Redmi Pad Pro (Wi-Fi only) will be available in two colours -- mist blue and graphite grey colours.
The Redmi Pad Pro (5G) will be available in two colours -- quicksilver and graphite grey. Our review unit is the latter.
Redmi Pad Pro measures just 7.82mm in thickness and weighs a little over 570g.
On the front, the company has used a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield to protect the display from daily wear and tear. Also, the device comes with an IP52 water-splash-resistant rating.
The new Redmi Pad Pro 5G series Android tablet with Smart Keyboard and Smart Pen accessories.
Xiaomi also offers accessories such as a smart keyboard case. It is made of black Polyurethane material with a textured finish. It not only protects the device from physical damage during accidental falls, it brings value addition to the device. It has a standard keyboard layout, which makes it easy to type messages or write notes with ease on the table. It costs Rs 3,999. There is also a regular protective folio case for Rs 1,499.
The new Redmi Pad Pro also supports Smart Pen. It comes in pencil form factor with 157mm length. It has a pressure-sensitive tip to write on the screen with different styles such as normal pen-like writing to take notes or brush-like style to create digital art.
The new Redmi Pad Pro 5G series Android tablet.
The Redmi Pad Pro houses a hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano + nano/microSD, only on the 5G model, the Wi-Fi-only model supports microSD card), quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos system, dual microphones and a type-C port.
Processor configuration
Xiaomi's premium tablet is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor with Adreno 710 GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1.5TB).
The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. And, it is guaranteed to get two major Android OS updates (Android 15 and 16) and an additional year of software security support (up to 2027).
The new Android tablet boasts an 8MP (f/2.0 aperture) camera on the back and an 8MP front camera (f/2.28). They can record videos in full HD (1080p) at 30 fps (frames per second) and HD (720p) at 60 fps.
The new Redmi Pad Pro 5G series Android tablet.
And, the device houses a massive 10,000mAh battery. It is more than enough to watch an entire season of any popular TV on a stretch during a night-long journey.
The company offers a 33W charger with the retail box.
The company is offering it in two configurations -- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage -- for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.
Initial thoughts
Considering its price range, Redmi Pad Pro promises to be a value-for-money tablet. It has a great display panel and the processor is good enough to run multiple apps with a split-screen feature.
The new Redmi Pad Pro 5G series Android tablet with Smart Keyboard and Smart Pen accessories.
The Wi-Fi-only Redmi Pad Pro is available in two colours -- mist blue and graphite grey colours -- for Rs 21,999.
