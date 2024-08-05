Redmi Pad Pro: First impression

Last week, Xiaomi released the much-awaited Redmi Pad Pro series Android tablets in India.

The company is offering the device in two variants-- Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G-- with prices starting at Rs 21,999. They both feature the same design language and hardware but differ only in terms of cellular modem.

Design and display

The Redmi Pad Pro comes with a massive 12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600p) LCD screen. It is great for consuming multimedia content and shopping on e-commerce apps.

Also, to browse the web to catch up on the latest news and read e-books. It supports dynamic (30/48/50/60/90/120Hz) refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness.

The device features a dual-tone sturdy metallic case on the back and an eye-catching camera module with LED flash.