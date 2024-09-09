Samsung Galaxy M35 review: Tailor-made for multi-media content consumption

On paper, Samsung's latest Galaxy M35 comes with a significant upgrade over the predecessor (M34) in terms of a new processor, improved camera and a bigger display.

Does it deliver the goods? Here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest offer.

Design, build quality and display

The new Galaxy M35 is a big phone with solid build quality. It has a glass-like sturdy polycarbonate-based enclosure on the back with a smooth textured finish.

Our review unit is light blue. Though it gets stained with sweaty fingerprints, but only visible when viewed at certain angles in the light.

It has flat mid-rails around the display with curved corners, which offers a really good grip for the fingers to hold onto the phone.