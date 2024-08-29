Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: First impression

Samsung's latest smart wearable Galaxy Watch Ultra on Thursday (August 29) hit stores in India.

It comes with solid build quality and state-of-the-art health tracking features and very few can match its capabilities. I spent a few hours with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and here are my thoughts on the latest offering from Samsung.

Design and build quality

Galaxy Watch Ultra is the top-tier model and comes in just one 47mm size. Soon after the launch earlier this month, some people and influencers on social media platforms complained that it is a clone of the Apple Watch Ultra series, but it is not.

Except for the orange-dark grey colour scheme, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has several unique design elements to stand apart from the crowded smartwatch market.