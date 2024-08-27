Samsung unveils new AI-powered Bespoke washing machines

Another notable aspect of the Bespoke AI washing machine is the laundry complete reminder. For instance, if the user forgets to take out the washed clothes after the cycle is done, the machine sends them a laundry alarm reminder. He/she can then start a rinse + spin cycle to prevent odours emanating from the clothing.

Also, SmartThings Home Care technology monitors the machine’s performance, giving consumers maintenance proactively and troubleshooting tips right on the Galaxy phones.

The washing machines are powered by Digital Inverter Technology and the company is promising a 20-year warranty on the motor.

The front-loading washing machine type offers the most efficient cleaning compared to top-loading. In the Indian market, customers are also leaning towards the former.

"Front loading is the fastest growing category, particularly 9kg and above capacity machines are seeing the highest adoption. In the first half of 2023, it was 25 per cent and now, it has grown to 40 per cent. We expect the new Bespoke series to further drive the front-loading category washing machines for Samsung," noted Katyal.

Depending on the type of variants, prices of the Samsung Bespoke AI washing machines ranges between-- Rs 52,990 and Rs 79,990. They come in three colours-- black, inox and navy.