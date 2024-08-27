Samsung unveils new AI-powered Bespoke washing machines

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Tuesday (August 27) launched a new line of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Bespoke series washing machines in India.
The new Bespoke AI series is front loading type washing machine. It flaunts a visually appealing design with flat glass door. It has tempered glass shield for protection against daily wear and tear.
It also comes with advanced AI features such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, AI Control and AI Ecobubble.
With increasing cost of living expenses in the city, Bespoke AI washing machines can help reduce the electricity and water bills at home.
"Bespoke AI Washing machine is based on three pillars. 1) Big. We have brought in a 12Kg lineup, so there is no tangling of clothes and ample space for clothes to move to get proper wash care without affecting the fabric. 2) Time-saving speed mode for multiple washings per day. With the super speed feature, the washing cycle ends in 39 minutes. With this mode, there is no compromise on washing efficiency. And 3) AI. The Bespoke washing machine has five unique sensing capabilities. It can sense how much the clothes are soiled, fabric type, how much washing powder required for washing and water required to do perfect wash,"Saurav Katyal, Senior Director, Home Appliances Marketing, Samsung India.
Saurav Katyal, Senior Director, Home Appliances Marketing, Samsung India at the launch event, Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru, on August 27, 2024.
Credit: Samsung
With AI energy mode, the AI washing machine consumes 70 per cent less electricity with the same dirt removal efficiency. It also comes with innovative features like Q-Bubble, and Speed Spray, which ensure powerful cleaning and efficient rinsing.
And, the Auto Dispense feature automatically releases the perfect amount of detergent and fabric softener, eliminating guesswork.
With SmartThings Clothing Care, users can make custom cycles using recommended cycles and save them. SmartThings Going Out mode allows users to manage their laundry remotely as well, without ever worrying about the laundry schedule.
It supports the Less Microfiber cycle, which reduces microplastic release by up to 54 per cent, supporting sustainability. Further, the Hygiene Steam ensures a deep clean, removing 99.9 per cent of bacteria and inactivating allergens for a healthier wash.
Samsung Bespoke AI washing machine series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Another notable aspect of the Bespoke AI washing machine is the laundry complete reminder. For instance, if the user forgets to take out the washed clothes after the cycle is done, the machine sends them a laundry alarm reminder. He/she can then start a rinse + spin cycle to prevent odours emanating from the clothing.
Also, SmartThings Home Care technology monitors the machine’s performance, giving consumers maintenance proactively and troubleshooting tips right on the Galaxy phones.
The washing machines are powered by Digital Inverter Technology and the company is promising a 20-year warranty on the motor.
The front-loading washing machine type offers the most efficient cleaning compared to top-loading. In the Indian market, customers are also leaning towards the former.
"Front loading is the fastest growing category, particularly 9kg and above capacity machines are seeing the highest adoption. In the first half of 2023, it was 25 per cent and now, it has grown to 40 per cent. We expect the new Bespoke series to further drive the front-loading category washing machines for Samsung," noted Katyal.
Depending on the type of variants, prices of the Samsung Bespoke AI washing machines ranges between-- Rs 52,990 and Rs 79,990. They come in three colours-- black, inox and navy.
