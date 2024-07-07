Soon, get a satellite image of your backyard at click of mouse

Users of the Aurora suite can browse through the satellite images already available in the database or place a "tasking order" for Pixxel's satellites going around the earth in the lower earth orbit.

"I want to order an image for say Chikmagalur in the next week or next two weeks, then it will go to our satellites and they will deliver it, as long as you can pay for it," Ahmed, who built the first satellite while still completing his masters in mathematics from BITS Pilani, said.

Pixxel has launched two satellites— Shakuntala and Anand, both capturing images of the earth in over 200 wavelengths and detecting minute changes taking place on the planet.

"Come October or November of this year, anyone will be able to create an account online on our website, Pixel.Space/Aurora to access images of the earth taken by our satellites," Ahmed said.

The two satellites— Shakuntala and Anand, launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX and ISRO's PSLV respectively, were pathfinder spacecraft, demonstrating the company's capabilities to deliver on high quality hyper-spectral images.

Pixxel plans to launch six satellites

Later this year, the company's first set of commercial spacecraft will deliver earth images to its clients who range from the Ministry of Agriculture in India and the National Reconnaissance Organisation of the US.