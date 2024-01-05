Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom and more games come to Apple Arcade

As promised, three new titles Cornsweeper, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+ have made their debut on Apple Arcade.
As the name suggests, Blackjack is a fun card game. It comes with options such as splitting and doubling down. Here poker players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona — each offering a unique gaming atmosphere — as they climb up the Leaderboards and showcase their skills.
Whereas the Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is a heartwarming game. It can be played by all young and old.
In the game, the players have to help protagonist Mametchi complete his mission, which is to restore harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious incident shakes the kingdom.
The Cornsweeper game takes inspiration from the popular puzzle game Minesweeper but with a fun twist.
In this game, he/she has to spread warmth through hand-crafted, illustrative design and a spirit of giving.
The game showcases the game developer the team’s Jamaican cultural heritage and also features localization in Jamaican Patois (the local dialect).
In February, two new gaming titles-- BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team and Words in Progress are on their way to Apple Arcade.
Developed by Gamious, the 'Words in Progress' is a fun word game and is set to debut on February 1.
As you can see the cover photo below, it starts with seven letters vertically aligned on the screen, and the player has to combine these letters into words. When a letter is removed from its position, the empty spot is filled with a new letter from the player’s pile.
He/she has to complete different challenges and prevent the letter pile from emptying and ending the game.
BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team will be coming on February 1. It is a three vs three multi-person game.
This cosmic adventure game takes place in a captivating sci-fi universe with vivid, stylized graphics and incredible animations. The game features animal heroes piloting powerful mechanized armors known as BEASTs.
With accessible gameplay mechanics, players have to switch between agile Pet and powerful BEAST forms, each boasting distinct abilities and weapons.
Several existing game such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Crayola Create and Play+, Jetpack Joyride 2, and more are slated to get new updates, which bring in more fun-filled levels and easter eggs to enhance the gaming experience.
