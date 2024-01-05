Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom and more games come to Apple Arcade

As promised, three new titles Cornsweeper, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+ have made their debut on Apple Arcade.

As the name suggests, Blackjack is a fun card game. It comes with options such as splitting and doubling down. Here poker players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona — each offering a unique gaming atmosphere — as they climb up the Leaderboards and showcase their skills.