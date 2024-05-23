Truecaller's digital assistant can now screen calls with owner's voice

In mid-2022, Truecaller introduced in-app digitial assistant to screen phone calls. It greatly helps the phone owner to who called them and decide to answer or hang up the call.

Now, the company has announced a new feature that enables Truecaller Assistant speak in owner's voice. It is powered by Microsoft's Azure Artificial Intelligence (AI) Speech technology.

"Personal Voice lets you create a digital version of your own voice to use with the Truecaller Assistant. This means when someone calls you, they’ll hear your voice instead of a regular digital assistant. This is possible through a partnership with Microsoft to utilize the new Personal Voice technology from Microsoft Azure AI Speech," said Agnes Lindberg, Truecaller spokesperson.

Here's how to add personal voice to Truecaller Assistant:

It should be noted that the Truecaller Assistant is available for premium subscribers only.

Step 1: Open Truecaller >> Settings

Step 2: Then, go to Assistant settings and tap set up 'Personal Voice'

Step 3: It will ask for voice samples. It will display several phrases for the user to say it loud to record the different tones of the voice.

This ensures Truecaller Assistant speaks just like the owner when answering calls on the phone.