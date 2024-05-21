Vivo set to bring premium X Fold 3 series in India next month

Vivo is all geared up to launch its first foldable phone 'X Fold 3' series in India. The company took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.

The company has not revealed the specific details related to the launch day, but X Fold 3 is widely reported to make its debut in early June.

The upcoming X Fold 3 series is touted to be the slimmest foldable phone in the market. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness when folded and weighs just 236 gm.

Also, Vivo has used a carbon fibre-based highly durable hinge which is said to be tested under stringent conditions to ensure the device serves the customer for several years. The company tested close and open operations 500,000 times, equivalent to 12 plus years of usage.

It is said that on average, a smartphone user opens at least 100 times a day which equals 36,500 fold operations in a year. And, for 12 years (4,383 days) of usage, a person is understood to perform at least 4,38,300 folds.