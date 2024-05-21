Vivo set to bring premium X Fold 3 series in India next month

Vivo is all geared up to launch its first foldable phone 'X Fold 3' series in India. The company took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.
The company has not revealed the specific details related to the launch day, but X Fold 3 is widely reported to make its debut in early June.
The upcoming X Fold 3 series is touted to be the slimmest foldable phone in the market. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness when folded and weighs just 236 gm.
Also, Vivo has used a carbon fibre-based highly durable hinge which is said to be tested under stringent conditions to ensure the device serves the customer for several years. The company tested close and open operations 500,000 times, equivalent to 12 plus years of usage.
It is said that on average, a smartphone user opens at least 100 times a day which equals 36,500 fold operations in a year. And, for 12 years (4,383 days) of usage, a person is understood to perform at least 4,38,300 folds.
The new X Fold 3 series.
Photo Credit: Vivo India
The company has confirmed that the new X Fold 3 will come with Google's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini-powered features including real-time translations, audio transcription and note assist.
The new X Fold 3, which is already launched in China, features a 6.53-inch cover display. When opened, it flaunts a massive 8.3-inch wide display and supports 4,500nit peak brightness, the highest for any foldable phone to date.
Inside, the new device is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 4.0) and a 5,700mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging speed.
It comes with a 50MP triple camera phone with a 32MP selfie camera on the cover display and another on the wide screen inside.
In China, Vivo X Fold 3 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) costs around Rs 1.17 lakh (based on the latest Forex rates). It remains to be seen if the company keeps the same price range in India or not. If it is assembled locally, the price may not change. But, it is being imported, the price will be at Rs 20,000 more than in China.
