Vivo V40 5G: First Impression

Vivo on Wednesday (August 7) launched the new premium mid-range V40 series phones in India.
The latest V40 series comes in two variants-- V40 and V40 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 36,999.
I spent a few hours with the standard V40. Here are my thoughts on the new offering from Vivo.
Design and display
Vivo's new V40 comes in a slim profile with a visually appealing colour scheme. The company is offering the device in colours--titanium grey, lotus purple and Ganges blue. Our review unit is the latter.
It features a light bluish colour with a silver-hued wave-like design and has a marble-like smooth finish. It does a good job of repelling fingerprint smudges.
Vivo V40 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the device can withstand water pressure up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
On the back, it has a massive dual-camera module in with LED flash in top left corner.
Vivo V40 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, the new device flaunts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260p) AMOLED display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ content.
Also, the display panel is protected by Schott α (alpha) glass shield against scratches.
Vivo V40 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The device features dual-SIM slots an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB type-C port and stereo speaker at the base.
Photography hardware
The new Vivo 40 boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP(with f/1.88 aperture, ISOCELL GNJ sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, ZEISS optics) with 50MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.0 aperture) with LED flash.
Vivo V40 camera's sample photo.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it houses a 50MP autofocus camera with feature and f/2.0 aperture.
Both the front and the main dual cameras on the back are capable of recording 4K video recording.
Vivo V40 camera's sample photo.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It takes brilliant photos in the daylight. It does a wonderful job of capturing minute details of subjects and also the flowers look vibrant in the frame.
I am eager to test the Vivo V40's camera capabilities in controlled light conditions indoors and at night. Keep an eye out for the full review next week.
Vivo V40 camera's sample photo.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Processor configuration
The latest V40 is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 720 GPU. It comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.
The device's configuration is good enough to run smoothly. Also, it can support several graphics-rich games such as BGMI, Asphalt: Legends and more.
Vivo V40 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The user interface is user-friendly. It is easy to navigate through the settings. It has a lot of third-party pre-loaded, but they can be removed.
Also, the base model comes with 128GB. It is more than enough to install all the favourite apps and be able to accommodate thousands of photos and videos.
The device is confirmed to get at least two years of Android OS update and an additional year of software security support.
The slim phone houses a 5,500mAh battery. It is more than enough for the phone to run all day under normal usage. But, it needs to be assessed on how long it can last with extended sessions of gaming and binge-watching on OTT apps.
Vivo V40 comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 34,999 and Rs 36,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.
