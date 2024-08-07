Vivo V40 5G: First Impression

Vivo on Wednesday (August 7) launched the new premium mid-range V40 series phones in India.

The latest V40 series comes in two variants-- V40 and V40 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 36,999.

I spent a few hours with the standard V40. Here are my thoughts on the new offering from Vivo.

Design and display

Vivo's new V40 comes in a slim profile with a visually appealing colour scheme. The company is offering the device in colours--titanium grey, lotus purple and Ganges blue. Our review unit is the latter.