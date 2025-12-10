<p>Meta, earlier this year in August had announced it to bring new features to enhance the user experience on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/instagram-unveil-standalone-video-editing-app-edits-for-creators-3365728">Instagram</a>. Among them was the option to repost or reshare Stories on a user's account.</p><p>At the start, it was limited to people in select regions as the 'Add to your Story' option. Now, the feature has been made available to all.</p><p>With reposts, users share public reels and feed posts, making it easier for them to share their interests with their friends and family members. Reposts will be recommended to the users' friends’ and followers’ feeds, and they’ll also be in a separate tab on the profile, so he/she can always go back to revisit the reposts.</p>.<p>This feature is very similar to the retweet feature on the X platform. </p><p>Instagram also assures that Reposts will be credited to the original poster. This way, the creator will be able to reach a wider audience. For instance, if the content is reposted by someone else, it may be recommended to that person’s followers, even if those people don’t follow the creator. This allows creators to reach even more people.</p><p>In a related development, Meta recently, in collaboration with Ray-Ban, launched the much-awaited 2nd Gen Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based smart glasses in India.</p><p>The first big upgrade we see in the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses is battery life. It can last for eight hours, which is double that of the predecessor.</p><p>Also, the camera has been improved. It can now record 3K Ultra HD resolution with sharper and smoother video. With the ultrawide HDR option, it can capture more vivid videos with up to 60 frames per second, and with over 2x more pixels than the previous generation.</p><p>Further, the glasses support live translations in six languages, including English, French, German and Portuguese.</p>.Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses launched in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>