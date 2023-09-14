WhatsApp Channels features goes live in India

WhatsApp earlier this year in June launched the Channels feature in select regions including the US. And, now, it has been made available in more than 150 nations including India.

Like in the Telegrams, the new Channels feature on WhatsApp is a one-way broadcast tool for celebrities, movie and music artists, sporting teams, news organizations, and corporate companies to share the latest details in the form of text, and multimedia content to their followers on the messenger app.

Here's how to find Channels on WhatsApp:

WhatsApp has created a separate tab for Channels away from the chats with family, friends, and communities.

It has introduced a new tab called Updates in the extreme left corner (as seen in the screenshot). Once in, you will find Status and Channels.