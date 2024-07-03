WhatsApp testing AI tool 'Imagine Me' to create custom selfie stickers

WhatsApp earlier this week rolled out the Meta AI chatbot feature to its messenger app in more global regions including India. Now, it has begun testing a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature that can allow users to create personalised stickers with their selfies.
In the latest version, WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.24.14.13), WhatsApp offers a new optional feature-'Imagine Me' in Meta AI chatbot in the messenger app, WABeta Info reported.
It should be noted that Meta AI is powered by the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.
Meta AI also comes with Imagine, a text-to-image generation capability. The Emu image synthesis model powers it. It can help users create almost any creative digital art with just words.
The new feature aptly called Imagine Me allows users to turn their selfies into stickers. It will offer several options to make the photos look pleasant and creative with fun elements such as animation effects, brush painting-like effects and more.
To trigger the new feature, users have to just type '@Meta AI imagine me' and then allow the MetaAI chatbot to take selfies via WhatsApp.
And, it uses those images to create stickers. They can also be used for Display Picture.
Youngsters love to chat on messenger apps and they also spend hours on social media platforms to check what their friends and family members are doing. They like to send messages often with emojis and stickers to make it more engaging.
With the new AI-powered photography tool, they can create personalised stickers to show their emotions in a fun way.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a transcription feature for voice messages.
It will initially support five languages--English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Hindi.
Published 03 July 2024, 11:24 IST