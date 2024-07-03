WhatsApp testing AI tool 'Imagine Me' to create custom selfie stickers

WhatsApp earlier this week rolled out the Meta AI chatbot feature to its messenger app in more global regions including India. Now, it has begun testing a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature that can allow users to create personalised stickers with their selfies.

In the latest version, WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.24.14.13), WhatsApp offers a new optional feature-'Imagine Me' in Meta AI chatbot in the messenger app, WABeta Info reported.

It should be noted that Meta AI is powered by the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.

Meta AI also comes with Imagine, a text-to-image generation capability. The Emu image synthesis model powers it. It can help users create almost any creative digital art with just words.