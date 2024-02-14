World Heart Health Month 2024: Key features of Apple Watch to track your cardio fitness

Due to fast-paced life, people particularly in cities are suffering from high level of stress and sleep deprivation. Also, they have developed unhealthy habits of consuming high amount of comfort food such as pizzas, and burgers. And, these fuel a surge in cardiovascular issues.

If undetected in early stages, heart failure can cause strokes, and even death too. Several health studies have shown that exercising regularly will greatly improve the heart health and also increase the oxygen carrying capacity of the lungs.

To create awareness among people, February is celebrated as World Heart Health month. This year, Heart Failure Society of America is also holding Heart Failure Awareness Week (February 11-17).

Apple Watches come with some of the most advanced heart health tracking sensors and support apps (both native and third-party) to help people regularly do exercises and lead a disciplined life to get back in shape.