<p>Like physical fitness, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/world-mental-health-day-2024-apple-watch-gets-new-features-to-help-users-focus-on-mental-wellness-3227704">Mental wellness</a> has become an important aspect in the fast-paced life, particularly in the urban setting.</p><p>Keeping a cool head is very imporant in decision making, be it in personal relations, or performing professional duties at work.</p><p>Every year, World Health Organisation, on October 10, celebrates World Mental Health day globally to raise awareness and mobilise efforts in support of mental health.</p>.Google launches AI-powered mini app builder Opal in India.<p>In cities, people has options to enrol for yoga or meditation programmes. But, those with limited time and don't want to waste time traveling to the place can get smart watches to improve their mental wellness.</p><p>Apple Watches are one of the best smart wearables in the market. Beside native Mindfulness app, they support popular third-party applications on Apple App Store.</p><p>As part of annual World Mental Health Day, Apple Watch will offer special virtual badge to users. On Friday, users can record 10 mindful minutes with any app that adds to the Health app on iPhone to get this award, including the native Mindfulness app on Apple Watch.</p>.<p>Like the physical activity rings on the Apple Watch, the virtual award system is a subtle but strong motivating feature.</p><p>There is also another value-added feature called Log your state of mind in the Health app, available on iPhone, iPad and the Mindfulness app on Apple Watch.</p><p>With this, users can reflect on how they’re feeling and log their momentary emotions and daily moods to keep track of the mental wellbeing. </p><p>Users can also learn how their state of mind may correlate with lifestyle factors like exercise, sleep, time in daylight, and mindful minutes.</p><p>Recent studies has revealed that journaling the day-to-day life will have positive impact on mental health of the person. It also found that journaling can reduces depression and anxiety and improved overall well-being of the affected person.</p><p>"Setting an intention every morning can be a powerful way to start your day. It’s about paying attention to how you want to show up in the world. Think of it like a compass that helps guide your actions. For example, you could say: “my intention is to be kinder to others and myself” or “to be more patient.” Things might not always go as planned — that’s life. But bringing your awareness back to the intention you set can help you go with the flow more easily. The more mindful you are of each day’s intention, the more you can steer yourself in the direction you want. And day by day, it can become a powerful tool for helping you make decisions and reach your goals," said JoAnna Hardy, a popular Apple Fitness+ trainer.</p>.Apple iPhone Air Review: Ultra-light phone packed with Pro power.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>