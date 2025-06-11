<p>Advancements in generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) technologies are seen as a big threat to employment worldwide, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/ai-effect-ibm-lays-off-8000-employees-of-hr-departments-worldwide-3562326">as companies have begun to automate mundane</a> coding jobs with agentic AI.</p><p>However, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says there is no need to panic just yet.</p><p>In a roundtable chat with United Kingdom PM Sir Keir Starmer at London Tech Week, Huang said that gen AI can help people become more efficient and productive.</p>.Gmail replies: Google DeepMind working on AI tool to auto-respond in user's writing styles.<p>And, people no longer need to be experts to develop an application or software. </p><p>Huang added that "AI is a great equaliser... In the last 50-60 years as computer science became an integral part of the field of core science, the technology was difficult for most to master. People had to learn multiple coding languages to write a software. Though very few people managed to crack it, they were able to serve millions and billions of people. Now, there is no need to learn any coding language. There is a new language and is called 'human'".</p><p>Huang noted users can just ask generative AI-powered applications in their own language to write code for an application. The conversation between the human and the AI can be as natural as two people speaking with each other. </p><p>"Most people don't know C++, very few people know Python and everybody knows how to talk in human language. Users can now ask a computer/device to generate a poem, an image, or write a software programme. Just ask it (AI bot) nicely... I would encourage everybody to try AI," Huang said. </p><p>It can be noted that several gen AI bots available in the market can do coding from prompts in mulitple languages including Indian dialects such as Kannada, Hindi and more.</p>.Microsoft to lay off 3% of workforce: Report.<p>Earlier this year during the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru, Karan M V, director of international developer relations at GitHub, demonstrated Microsoft Copilot’s Workspace gen AI bot writing a code in Kannada.</p><p>Industry experts believe software professionals should not fear AI taking away their jobs. It is imperative for them to just upskill themselves with Artificial Intelligence technology to get an edge over their peers and become a valuable asset to the company.</p>.Evolve with changing times, upskill yourself with Gen AI tech.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>