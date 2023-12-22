YouTube brings new branded content platform to India

YouTube is not just a video-based repository of information but also offers livelihood to millions of creators worldwide.

In India alone, more than 700,000 creators are drawing a stable income from Google's video-sharing platform.

To encourage creators to work on delivering quality content, YouTube regularly conducts workshops. Recently, it introduced new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-tools to create content.

Also, it has even increased ad sharing revenue percentage as an incentive. Add to that, YouTube Partner Program (YPP) now includes Shorts creators and they are also eligible for ad revenue sharing too.