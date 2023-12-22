YouTube brings new branded content platform to India

YouTube is not just a video-based repository of information but also offers livelihood to millions of creators worldwide.
In India alone, more than 700,000 creators are drawing a stable income from Google's video-sharing platform.
To encourage creators to work on delivering quality content, YouTube regularly conducts workshops. Recently, it introduced new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-tools to create content.
Also, it has even increased ad sharing revenue percentage as an incentive. Add to that, YouTube Partner Program (YPP) now includes Shorts creators and they are also eligible for ad revenue sharing too.
YouTube introduces BrandConnect in India.
Now, the company has announced a new 'BrandConnect' programme, which allows creators to collaborate directly with top brands and agencies for sponsored videos.
This will help brands execute their branded content campaigns more seamlessly by identifying the right mix and profile of creators to work with, while creators will have a new avenue to be discovered and earn more from their contentYouTube
However, the BrandConnect programme will be accessible to select creators with longer work experience.
Furthermore, it is bringing new features to YouTube Studio making it easier to publish podcasts.
And, it will introduce dedicated Podcast shelves on the YouTube Music homepage to help improve discovery for listeners and increase engagement for creators.
Podcasts will be available for on-demand, offline & background listening on YouTube Music in India.
In a related development, Google earlier this week, introduced India-first AI features to the Maps app.
Google Maps is getting Address Descriptors that offer richer information on pinned locations.
The Address Descriptors will greatly help in reducing the stress of navigating through complicated streets of Indian cities and suburban regions.
