Prawn Fry | Spicy tasty appetiser

Fresh batter-fried crispy prawns, tossed in an onion-chilly base, this is the perfect snack to binge on while whiling away a lazy weekend.

Watch our celebrity chef Murali and Suchithra whip up this tasty appetiser. Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state.

Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.