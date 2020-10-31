Shankarpali | Sweet and Spicy Treat!

Loved by children, appreciated by everyone, this yummy snack is easy to prepare.

Be it a wedding or any celebration, Shankarpali adds a special touch to the menu. Watch our celebrity chef Sujatha make this all-time favourite in the most authentic way.

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.