'Coronavirus infection rate not high based on samples'

Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agrawal said that on the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high.

“Yesterday, we conducted 16,002 tests, only 2% cases tested positive out of these tests. On the basis of the samples collected the infection rate is not high,” said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, while addressing the routine health bulletin in the wake of pandemic coronavirus.