TN custodial death case: 5 police officials arrested 2020-07-02 Residents of Sathankulam burst firecrackers on July 01 after sub inspector Ragu Ganesh was arrested by CB-CID in connection with custodial death of father-son duo in Tuticorin. Three other police officials including a sub inspector and two constables have also been arrested. Father and son were arrested for allegedly keeping their shop open amid curfew during coronavirus lockdown. Family accused police of torturing them under custody.