Bihar ranks low in crime, ranks 23rd: CM Nitish Kumar

  • Oct 24 2020, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 19:02 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public rally in Vaishali ahead of Bihar assembly elections said that his government has worked to curb crime in the state. He claimed that according to the National Crime Records Bureau, Bihar ranks 23rd among states in crime.

