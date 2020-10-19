Continuous downpour wreaks havoc parts of Telangana

Continuous downpour in several parts of Telangana led to severe water-logging. Streets are flooded in various areas following heavy rainfall.

2 passengers, who were stuck inside a vehicle in an overflowing canal, were rescued with the help of a JCB machine in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. Huge properties were damaged seen as water recedes in parts of Hyderabad, some areas are still water-logged after heavy rains.

Speaking to ANI, a local woman said, “We have incurred heavy losses. I had been saving for my daughter's wedding, now it is all gone. Even our house is not livable now.”