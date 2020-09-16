Covid-19: 400 people stranded in Pak return to India

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 16 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 07:14 ist
Around 400 people who were stranded in Pakistan due to Covid-19 situation returned to India via Attari-Wagah border. 363 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders including 37 Indian Citizen returned to India on September 15. “Medial screening has been done at India’s zero line in India. According to report, negative ones will be sent direct to home for quarantine and those who will be found positive will be sent to Amritsar for quarantine.”
 

