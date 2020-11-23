Covid-19: Here’s how nature may improve mental health

About:
While staying close to nature can lead to many health benefits, a recent study has highlighted another advantage of the same. As per a new study, nature around one's home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The new study was published in the journal Ecological Applications. An online questionnaire survey completed by 3,000 adults in Tokyo, Japan, quantified the link between five mental-health outcomes (depression, life satisfaction, subjective happiness, self-esteem and loneliness) and two measures of nature experiences (frequency of green space use and green view through windows from home).