Covid-19: Hope of good Diwali sale swings for potters

India's total Covid-19 cases cross 78-lakh mark 2020-10-24 With 53,370 new coronavirus infections, India’s total cases surged to 78,14,682 on October 24. The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in last 24 hours. The total number of people died from the virus in India stands at 1,17,956, including 650 new deaths in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 23rd October. Of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested yesterday.