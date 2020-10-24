Covid-19: Hope of good Diwali sale swings for potters

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 24 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 15:35 ist
About: 

Covd-19 crisis has halted businesses across country. Potters in UP’s Ghaziabad are in no hope this year as the festival of Diwali nears. A potter said, “I've been making ‘diyas’ since 60 years, however, demand is very low this year. The orders we've received is half of the previous year.”

