COVID-19: Russia bans foreigners between Mar 18-May 1

Russia on March 17 imposed temporary restrictions on foreign citizens visiting the country from March 18 to May 1 in order to counter the further spread of the coronavirus infection. Starting from 00:00 (local time) on March 18, 2020, all the Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad temporarily suspend accepting any visa applications except for diplomatic, official and regular business visa applications from foreign nationals and stateless persons mentioned above (issuance of visas according to the already accepted applications is being suspended as well), the advisory noted. E-visa services will also become temporarily unavailable. At present, there are more than 90 confirmed cases in the Federation. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the necessary measures were taken in order to ensure the state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Sputnik news agency reported.