Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, gifts him Axiom-4 mission patch

Modi welcomed Shukla, who was wearing an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with him with his arm on the astronaut’s shoulder.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 14:34 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiShubhanshu Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us