Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

BJP reaches out to Jaganmohan Reddy to urge support to NDA's Vice President pick

The YSRCP currently has seven members in the Rajya Sabha and four in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 14:25 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghNDAY S Jaganmohan ReddyVice Presidential polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us