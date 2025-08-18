<p>Hyderabad: While NDA partner TDP welcomed the decision to pick Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the vice-presidential candidate and extended total support, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday received a phone call from Defense Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> seeking his party's support for the upcoming election.</p><p>Sources in YSRCP said that Jagan informed Rajnath Singh that he would discuss the matter with party leaders before responding. </p>.Rajnath Singh dials Stalin seeking support for NDA’s VP nominee C P Radhakrishnan.<p>The YSRCP currently has seven members in the Rajya Sabha and four in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>YSRCP in the past had supported many bills by NDA in the parliament such as the CAA bill, the NRC bill, and the Article 370 bill. Whereas it didn't support the Waqf amendment bill. It would be interesting to see the YSRCP's response to BJP's request to support Radhakrishnan's candidature.</p>