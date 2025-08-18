Menu
Two more bodies recovered in cloudburst-hit J&K’s Kishtwar, death toll rises to 63

The woman's body was found downstream in a gorge near Kukundra village, while the other body was found buried near a temple.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 14:32 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 14:32 IST
