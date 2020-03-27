‘Fight, Unite, Ignite’: WHO calls on G20 leaders

In order to fight with coronavirus pandemic, Director General of World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed G20 leaders. According to the press release by WHO, Director General said, “You have come together to confront the defining health crisis of our time: We are at war with a virus that threatens to tear us apart - if we let it.” He urged G20 leaders to fight, unite, and ignite in order to contain the spread. G20 members pledged to work together to fight against disease by increasing research and development funding for vaccines and medicines. Over 4 lakh cases have been confirmed, while more than 18000 people have lost their lives globally.