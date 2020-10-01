Hathras gang-rape: ‘Aligarh hosp not confirming rape'

Speaking on the Hathras gang-rape incident in which the victim succumbed to her injuries, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir on October 01 said as of now, doctors of Aligarh hospital said that they're not confirming rape, and he can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report.

He said, “Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn't confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report.”

“SIT (Special Investigation Team) came to the district yesterday. They had visited the village and met the victim's family. They had even inspected the crime spot. The team is still in the village, meeting the family and carrying out further investigation,” he added.