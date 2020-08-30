IAF helicopter MI-17 recues stranded villagers from MP

  Aug 30 2020, 16:17 ist
  updated: Aug 30 2020, 16:17 ist
Indian Air Force helicopter MI-17 rescued stranded villagers from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on August 29. Indian Air Force has been carrying out multiple rescue operations in MP from past few days. Due to heavy rainfall, parts of MP have been facing floods.

